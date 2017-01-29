Six facing Celebrity Big Brother eviction

Pop duo Jedward, model Nicola McLean, cleaning guru Kim Woodburn, footballer Jamie O'Hara and model Calum Best are all facing eviction from Celebrity Big Brother this weekend.

Contestants had to make their nominations for eviction face to face in Saturday's episode, with many taking the opportunity to tell their least favourite housemates exactly what they thought of them.

The Jedward twins and McLean have been bickering with each other for most of their stay in the house and got into a heated row after nominations took place.

The twins accused McLean of spreading lies about them and she complained that they were trying to intimidate her.

In the diary room, Jedward said: "It hurts loads when you hear people nominating you and saying you're big-headed.

"I am not big-headed, I haven't changed my bed sheets in six months."

The evicted housemate will leave by the house back door on Sunday night and their exit will be shown in Monday's episode.

Last night Apprentice star Jessica Cunningham and reality TV couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag left during the main eviction show.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Sunday on Channel Five at 9pm and the final will be shown on Friday February 3.