Renewed bid to find mystery mother of baby found dead in handbag

Police have issued an appeal for information one year after a newborn baby was found dead near a park.

Officers investigating the death would like to speak to the baby's mother, who has not yet been identified.

The little boy was found on land near Imperial Park, Coedkernew in Newport, South Wales, on January 29 last year.

He was found wrapped in a white towel which had the words 'St Anne's' hand written along the edge and placed in a black leather-type handbag.

A spokeswoman said the force knew this towel came from St Anne's Hospice in Newport.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have any information about who the mother may be, or who can connect these items with a woman or girl who may have been upset, anxious or acting strangely this time last year and may have been so again recently, at around the anniversary of the birth, to come forward.

Detective Inspector Judith Roberts said: "It is now a year since the baby was found and this must be an incredibly distressing time for the mother. The anniversary may bring back painful memories and we want ensure that she is offered the right support.

"Anyone with information is urged to get in touch. If you want to speak with us confidentially or anonymously that can be arranged."

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or contact the force via direct message on Facebook.