Actor Bill Nighy receives award for services to radio drama at BBC ceremony

Bill Nighy and The Archers have been honoured at the BBC Audio Drama Awards.

Nighy, 67, received the special award for services to radio drama, which recognises his contribution to audio drama throughout his long career.

The Love Actually star was presented his accolade by Scott & Bailey actress Amelia Bullmore.

He said: "I was apprenticed on BBC Radio and I am as proud of my involvement there as of anything in my professional life.

"Long may it provide its unparalleled service and entertainment."

BBC Radio 4 drama The Archers was honoured with the outstanding contribution award for its domestic abuse and coercive control storyline involving Helen Titchener.

The storyline gripped the nation as Helen, played by Louiza Patikas, suffer increasing domestic abuse at the hands of Rob, played by Timothy Watson.

Last year, the BBC reported that thousands of people struggling with domestic violence had contacted the BBC action l ine as a result of The Archers.

The award ceremony, hosted by Sir Lenny Henry and BBC's director of radio and music Bob Shennan, was held in Radio Theatre at Broadcasting House.

The BBC says the awards "recognise the cultural significance, range and originality of audio drama (on air and online) and credit the creativity of the actors, writers, producers, sound designers and others who work within the field."

Winners in the drama category included The Sky Is Wider, Life Lines and the dramatisation of French author Emile Zola's Blood, Sex and Money.

The Fall's Valene Kane, Penny Dreadful star Danny Sapani, Land Girls actress Christine Bottomley and Lee Rufford were recognised for acting roles.

Comedy awards went to Secret Kebabs and Robert Newman's Entirely Accurate Encyclopedia of Evolution.

Mr Shennan said: " This impressive list of winners illustrates the range and uniqueness of audio drama in its ability to tell stories like no other medium, transporting listeners to the world of imagination.

"It's evident the genre attracts high- calibre talent and there's a fantastic audio drama community right across the UK, producing world-class content for the enjoyment of millions.

"I'm proud of the achievements of everyone nominated for these awards and I want to congratulate all of the winners."

Audio dramas broadcast in English in the United Kingdom between October 1 2015 and October 31 2016 are eligible for the awards.

Audio dramas published online for free listening are also eligible for the same period.