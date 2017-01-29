Activists 'trying to disarm warplanes' arrested at BAE Systems site

Two activists have been arrested while apparently trying to disarm warplanes bound for Saudi Arabia.

A statement released on behalf of Reverend Dan Woodhouse and Quaker activist Sam Walton said the pair had entered the BAE Systems' site in Warton, Lancashire, on Sunday morning with the intention of disarming planes.

Lancashire police confirmed two people had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage following an incident at the site and officers were investigating.

The two men said their actions were aimed at preventing a delivery of fighter jets to the Saudi government, which they said was due to take place in the next few weeks.

Rev Woodhouse, a Methodist minister in Leeds, said: "Stopping or even delaying Saudi Arabia having more planes with which to bomb Yemen would save innocent lives and prevent war crimes."

Mr Walton said: "We did not take these steps lightly but we have no other option."

A spokeswoman for BAE Systems said: "The incident is now being investigated by Lancashire Police and we are assisting them with their inquiries."