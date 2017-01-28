Jessica and Speidi booted out of CBB house

Apprentice star Jessica Cunningham and US double-act Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have become the latest evictees of the Celebrity Big Brother house.

With just one week left before the show's 2017 final, the three were given the boot during a live double-eviction show on Friday night.

After a public vote, which saw duo Jedward, TV cleaning guru Kim Woodburn and Bianca Gascoigne saved from the same fate, latecomer Cunningham was the first to leave the house.

Revealing that she was "shocked" to have been thrown out, she took the airtime opportunity to defend fellow latecomer Woodburn, who recently came under fire for her aggressive outbursts towards other housemates.

"No-one has taken the time to sit down and have a heart-to-heart with her," she admitted.

"I feel sorry for her because she has isolated herself ... she is really struggling now."

Cunningham also surprised the live audience when she said she did not believe that any of the housemates were "playing the game" for the cameras.

"It's such a different perspective," she said, "when you are in there".

Her comment was more than a little at odds with Montag's parting statement, as she said in no uncertain terms: "We were here to play the game."

She and husband Pratt - commonly known together as Speidi - wasted no time in running to the front door when their names were read out.

But while they said they were glad to leave because it was "about to get so crazy", Montag told Willis: "We had the chance to get to know some people here and I met people I really loved."

The pair pipped actor James Cosmo to win the competition, with Pratt joking that they never stood a chance over him.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5 on Saturday at 10pm.