Trump extends hand of friendship to Theresa May

Donald Trump and Theresa May left their first press conference hand-in-hand after the president said he was looking forward to a "fantastic relationship" with his British opposite number.

Amid intense speculation as to how the brash New York property mogul and the vicar's daughter would get along, Mr Trump was spotted taking the Prime Minister by the hand as they walked through the White House grounds.

Moments earlier, Mr Trump had insisted that despite their very different backgrounds they were both "people persons".

"I am not as brash as you might think. I think we are going to get along very well," Mr Trump told a packed joint news conference.

Turning to Mrs May, he added: "I am a people person - I think you are also Theresa."

He added: "I can often tell how I will get along with somebody very early and I believe we are going to have a fantastic relationship."

Mrs May was rather more formal in her response - referring to him as "the President" rather than by his first name - although she too said they had already laid the foundations for a strong relationship.

"As the President himself said, I think we have already struck up a good relationship," she said.

"You ask what we have in common. I think if you look at the approach that we are both taking, one of the things we have in common is that we want to put the interests of ordinary working people right up there centre stage."

Earlier the two leaders posed for a slightly awkward photocall in the Oval Office alongside the bust of Sir Winston Churchill, which the president restored to its former position after it was removed by Barack Obama.

Standing alongside Mrs May, Mr Trump pointed to the bust and said: "This is the original. It's a great honour to have Winston Churchill back."

A smiling Mrs May responded: "Thank you, we were very pleased that you accepted it back."