Seven things we learned from May's trip to meet Trump

Here are seven things we learned from Theresa May's trip to meet Donald Trump:

:: The special relationship appears to be in good health. Every British prime minister frets that a new president will be lukewarm about the trans-Atlantic link that goes back to the time of Churchill and the Second World War. Mrs May certainly took every opportunity ahead of the meeting to declare the need to "renew" it. But she need not have worried - Mr Trump lost no time in pledging "our lasting support to this most special relationship".

:: Mrs May would like her relationship with Mr Trump to be compared to great trans-Atlantic partnerships of the past - but they have to be the right ones. She repeatedly dropped approving mentions to Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher into her speeches, but Tony Blair and George Bush were referenced only in her vow to avoid the kind of "failed" military interventions they got involved in.

:: Both sides were keen to play down the possibility of a clash of personalities between the serious-minded vicar's daughter and the brash property tycoon and reality TV star. Mrs May joked that "sometimes opposites attract", while Mr Trump said he expected to have a "fantastic" relationship with her, protesting: "I'm not as brash as you might think".

:: The new President is a tactile person. As the pair walked down the Colonnades walkway from the Oval Office to their joint press conference, Mr Trump was seen to take the Prime Minister's hand - though the hands were swiftly withdrawn before they appeared before the waiting press.

:: Mrs May is always ready to fly the flag for British fashion. During the two-day trip, she sported a red two-piece by one of her favourite UK designers, Amanda Wakeley, shoes by LK Bennett and Russell & Bromley and a coat by up-and-coming talent Daniel Blake - ironically the namesake of the hero of Ken Loach's film indictment of Conservative welfare cuts "I, Daniel Blake", which Jeremy Corbyn has repeatedly urged the PM to see.

:: Donald Trump is not used to the ferocious questioning of the UK press corps. The President seemed taken aback as the BBC's Political Editor fired off a string of tough questions on his attitude to Muslims, torture and abortion. Turning to Mrs May, he asked incredulously: "This was your choice of a question?

The White House are apparently not quite sure who Theresa May is yet. On media briefing notes of the President's schedule, they spelt the PM's first name without its 'h'. So no doubt things are doubtless hectic at Pennsylvania Avenue right now, and the President's team have only been in place for seven days and have other things to be worrying about, but these things get noticed. Particularly as it turns out that Teresa May is a former glamour model...