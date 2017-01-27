Helen Bailey murder trial jury shown pictures of cesspit where author was found

The foul pit of human sewage in which the body of children's author Helen Bailey was found hidden has been shown to a jury.

Encased in a hard crust of filth, the elbow of the Electra Brown writer, still in a white, stripey top, was just visible in images displayed at the trial of her fiance.

Ian Stewart is accused of spiking his partner with sedatives and probably smothering her in a financially driven plot last year.

In July 2016, three months after she vanished, the body of the 51-year-old was found in a cesspit deep below the couple's £1.5 million mansion with her dog, Boris.

The painstaking, two-day excavation process to recover her remains was outlined to jurors at St Albans Crown Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Jerome Kent said: "I'm embarrassed to say it took me some convincing to work out what I was looking at.

"What I was faced with was a dry, hard crust of what I now know was more than mud.

"There was a small, very pale white object in that, which I now know was part of Helen's elbow.

"It was dark, it wasn't easy to see, it was almost like somebody being held underneath by ice and there was a dry layer that, whatever it was, was in."

The court was not shown more graphic images of the body being removed.

Stewart, of Baldock Road, Royston, Hertfordshire, denies murder, preventing a lawful burial, fraud and three counts of perverting the course of justice.

Stewart also paid for flyers and attended a dog walk as part of the search effort for the missing children's author, the court heard.

In the wake of his fiancee's disappearance, the defendant was said to have gone on holiday to Spain and renewed football season tickets.

Jay Nolan-Latchford, a friend of the writer, said in a statement: "When Helen was missing I set up the Where Is Helen Bailey? Facebook page.

"As part of our campaign we organised an awareness walk in Royston. It was during this walk I met Ian Stewart for the first time."

She added: "Ian insisted on paying for the leaflets we were going to distribute during the walk.

"I was surprised when Ian said he would come across to wave the group off - throughout the whole day I found Ian to be unemotional and very contained in his manner."

Following the walk on May 22 last year, Stewart messaged Ms Nolan-Latchford to tell her he was going on holiday.

Her statement said: "Out of the blue, on Friday June 10, the phone rang and he (Stewart) announced that he was going on holiday to Spain.

"He stated he was going on holiday because he had booked it with Helen and couldn't get his money back.

"He had decided to go on his own; he also said his mental health adviser had said he needed the break."

But on Wednesday, psychiatric nurse Sarah Tooley told the court she had not given the defendant any views on the holiday, but simply "went through the plans" with him.

Jurors heard that Ms Nolan-Latchford then received a text from Stewart on June 20, reading: "Not sure this trip is a good idea, going to stick with it a bit longer, though."

On May 16, Stewart had renewed the couple's season tickets to Arsenal football club over the phone, the jury was told.