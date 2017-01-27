A friendship cup and a picture - the gifts exchanged by May and Trump

Donald Trump presented Theresa May with a picture of his illustrious predecessor Abraham Lincoln as a gift on her visit to him in the White House.

The framed image from a 1865 edition of Harper's Weekly magazine shows Lincoln swearing the Oath of Office on the same copy of the Bible used by Trump in his own inauguration as President last week.

He told the Prime Minister that the gift symbolised the connection between his inauguration and Lincoln's.

And, in a note accompanying the gift, he quoted a line from Lincoln's inauguration address which said: "With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation's wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations."

Mrs May presented her host with a traditional Scottish cup of friendship, known as a quaich, reflecting the US President's Scottish ancestry, as the son of Mary MacLeod from the Isle of Lewis.

Pronounced "quake", the cup's two handles are intended to signify trust on the part of the giver and the receiver.

First Lady Melania Trump gave a pair of silver cufflinks by New York designer David Yurman for Mrs May's husband Philip.

And she received a gift of a hamper of produce from the Prime Minister's country residence Chequers, including apple juice, damson jam and marmalade, as well as Bakewell tarts and cranberry and white chocolate "shorties".