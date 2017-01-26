Comic Rory McGrath avoids jail after admitting harassing married former lover

Comedian Rory McGrath has avoided jail after admitting harassing a married former lover for 14 months.

The TV star was given a ten week prison sentence suspended for 18 months after pleading guilty to a single charge of harassment when he appeared for trial at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court in Cambridgeshire on Thursday.

They Think It's All Over star McGrath, 60, whose wife Nicola was in court to support him, began harassing his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, when she ended their affair.

McGrath, who also appeared in comedy documentary Three Men In A Boat, originally denied a stalking charge but admitted harassment when the charge was changed.

As well as the suspended sentence, he was given a five -year restraining order banning him from contacting his victim, her three children, her husband or her current partner. He was also ordered to pay £200 costs.