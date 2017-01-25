Second arrest made over 'threats' to Brexit court campaigner Gina Miller

A second man has been arrested in relation to alleged threats against Brexit court campaigner Gina Miller.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police's Operation Falcon arrested the 50-year-old man at an address in Knightsbridge, central London, on Wednesday morning on suspicion of racially aggravated malicious communications.

Ms Miller, 51, has complained of receiving a series of racist messages following her decision to spearhead the legal challenge which resulted on Tuesday in a historic Supreme Court defeat for the Government over Brexit.