facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Second arrest made over 'threats' to Brexit court campaigner Gina Miller

A second man has been arrested in relation to alleged threats against Brexit court campaigner Gina Miller.

Gina Miller spearheaded the legal challenge at the Supreme Court
Gina Miller spearheaded the legal challenge at the Supreme Court

Officers from the Metropolitan Police's Operation Falcon arrested the 50-year-old man at an address in Knightsbridge, central London, on Wednesday morning on suspicion of racially aggravated malicious communications.

Ms Miller, 51, has complained of receiving a series of racist messages following her decision to spearhead the legal challenge which resulted on Tuesday in a historic Supreme Court defeat for the Government over Brexit.