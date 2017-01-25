One lucky ticket holder in Ireland wins £76m EuroMillions jackpot

A ticket holder in Ireland has won a EuroMillions jackpot of 88.5 million euro (around £76 million).

Just one ticket matched five main numbers and two lucky stars in Tuesday's draw.

The winning numbers were 05, 01, 23, 17, 07, Camelot said. The Lucky Star numbers were 03 and 08.

The winner will need to contact the National Lottery in Ireland to claim their prize.

An estimated EuroMillions jackpot of £14 million is up for grabs on Friday.