Minister condemns vandalism at Argentine war cemetery on Falkland Islands

Vandalism at an Argentine war cemetery in the Falkland Islands has been branded "appalling" by a Foreign Office Minister.

Sir Alan Duncan, who has responsibility for the Americas, expressed concern at the incident as he welcomed a probe into what had happened by the Falkland Islands Government (FIG).

He tweeted: "Appalled to hear of act of vandalism at Darwin Cemetery in Falkland Islands. Welcome urgent response & investigation by FIG."

Argentina's government condemned the vandalism, with the country's foreign ministry sending a note to the British embassy in Buenos Aires, asking the UK government to launch an investigation.

The ministry also said in a statement that the vandalism is "particularly regrettable" given the recent decision by Argentina and Britain to identify the remains of more than 100 Argentine soldiers buried in the cemetery after their 1982 war.

The Falklands government said it regrets the incident and that its police department has launched a probe following the discovery of damage to a case and statue of the sacred Virgin of Lujan in the remote cemetery that also was vandalised in 2012.