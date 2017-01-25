Man, 26, charged with five terrorism offences

A 26-year-old man from Swansea has been charged with five terrorism offences.

Lee Edward Griffiths is charged with offences under the Terrorism Act relating to the collection of information which may be useful to someone who commits or prepares acts of terrorism.

Griffiths, who was arrested last week by officers from Wales Extremism Counter Terrorism Unit (WECTU) and West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit (WMCTU), is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Superintendent Lee Porter, head of WECTU, sought to reassure the public that police are working to "tackle radicalisation and extremism effectively together" with the local community.

He said: " Wales is still one of the safest places to live, work, and enjoy. The public should be reassured that we will continue to work with all partners to keep our communities safe."