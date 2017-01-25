Madonna says Malawi adoption rumours 'untrue'

Madonna has said rumours that she hopes to adopt two more children from Malawi are untrue.

In a statement to the Press Association the 58-year-old pop star said: "I am in Malawi to check on the children's hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi, and then heading home. The rumours of an adoption process are untrue."

The singer has two children from Malawi, son David Banda, who she adopted in 2006, and daughter Mercy James, who she adopted in 2009.

She also has a son, Rocco, from her marriage to Guy Ritchie, and a daughter Lourdes, from a previous relationship.

Madonna has actively campaigned to improve the quality of life for children in Malawi, and founded the charity Raising Malawi there in 2006.

She has visited the country frequently and funds schools and orphanages.

"There is a great deal of hardship in Malawi, but I also see great opportunity, resilience, and joy - even in the face of extreme poverty," she is quoted as saying on the charity's official website.

Madonna's statement contradicted Mlenga Mvula, a judiciary spokesman in the African country, who was quoted as saying the singer had applied to a judge for permission to adopt two children .

The Queen of Pop took to Instagram at the beginning of the week to clarify comments she had made during a speech at the women's march in Washington at the weekend.

Alongside a photograph of her face, with the words 'I choose love, are you with me?' on it, she said she was "not a violent person" and knows that "acting out of anger doesn't solve anything".

During her impassioned speech she swore and said she had thought about "blowing up the White House".

Explaining her choice of words afterwards she wrote: "I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.

"I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things - one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt," she explained, adding: "However, I know that acting out of anger doesn't solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love."

She ended her Instagram post saying: "It was truly an honour to be part of an audience chanting 'we choose love'."