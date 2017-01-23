Tunisia killings inquest to hear evidence concerning three of the victims

An inquest into the deaths of British holidaymakers killed in a terrorist attack in Tunisia is expected to hear evidence relating to three victims today.

Gunman Seifeddine Rezgui Yacoubi killed 38 tourists at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse on June 26 2015.

The inquest at the Royal Courts of Justice in London is set to hear evidence in relation to each of the 30 British victims massacred in the atrocity.

Evidence about the death of Trudy Jones, 51, from Gwent, South Wales, is expected to be heard first.

The divorced single mother-of-four, who was holidaying with friends when she was killed, has been described by her family as "a caring person who put everyone else before herself".

The inquest is also expected to hear evidence about r etired printer John Stocker, 74, and his wife Janet, 63, from Morden, in Surrey, who were described by their family as "the happiest, most loving couple".

Relatives of the victims have been in court every day at the inquest which began on Monday January 16 and is anticipated to last around seven weeks.

Families received an apology last week when they had to sit through "distressing" evidence with no prior warning.