Widow of policeman in life support case 'devastated' by his death

The widow of a police motorcyclist left severely brain damaged after he was hit by a dangerous driver said she is "devastated" by his death but relieved his suffering has ended.

Gulf War veteran Paul Briggs, 43, suffered terrible injuries in a motorcycle crash while serving with Merseyside Police in July 2015 and was kept alive while experts disputed his chances of recovery.

After watching him fade away in a coma his widow, Lindsey, 40, launched legal action to have his life support withdrawn.

In December the court of protection ruled in her favour and the father of one was transferred to palliative care.

Paying tribute to her "amazing, lovely" husband, Mrs Briggs told the Sunday Mirror her husband died peacefully at a hospice on Saturday.

"We're devastated he has gone and are grieving for Paul but we are also relieved for him," she said.

"We are so, so sad to have lost him, but know that he is finally free and at peace."

Mrs Briggs previously said she hoped her case would encourage people to draw up "living wills" that can prove invaluable should others suffer similar tragedies.

Mr Briggs joined Merseyside Police in 2004 after leaving the Army.

His first posting was in Wallasey in the Wirral, where he served for three years before joining the roads policing unit in 2007.

Chief Constable Andy Cooke said: "On behalf of Pc Briggs' colleagues and friends at Merseyside Police I want to let his family know that we are all thinking of them at this tragic time.

"I have met with Paul's wife Lindsey and the last 16 months have been devastating for her and Paul's family, but they bravely fought for Paul's right to die.

"Paul was a young man and his death is a tragedy, but I know that Lindsey, his daughter Ella, and his family, will find some comfort in knowing that Paul is now at peace and his wishes have been honoured."

He added: "Paul dedicated his career to protecting the public and the force is flying the flag at half mast in his honour."