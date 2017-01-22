Trainspotting cast reunited for T2 world premiere in Edinburgh

The cast of Trainspotting's long-awaited sequel will reunite in Edinburgh on Sunday for the film's world premiere.

The showing of T2 Trainspotting, which sees the return of original cast members Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner, as well as director Danny Boyle, will be held at Cineworld, Fountain Park.

T2 comes 21 years after the first film, which followed a group of heroin addicts and explored urban poverty in Scotland's capital.

It is based on the novel of the same name by Irvine Welsh, with the sequel based on his book Porno.

Early reviews suggest the film has won over most critics - although all agree it can never leave the same legacy as the original.

Set in the present day, the main characters - Renton (McGregor), Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller), Spud (Ewen Bremner) and Begbie (Robert Carlyle) are now middle-aged.

The trailer for the sequel was released in November and opened with Renton returning to Edinburgh to see his friends again.

Over the strains of Underworld's hit Born Slippy, which featured prominently in the 1996 film, he revives his bitter ''choose life'' motto but with modern references - ''Choose Facebook, choose Twitter, choose Instagram and hope that someone, somewhere, cares''.

He also refers to choosing reality TV, slut-shaming, revenge porn and zero-hour contracts before saying: ''Choose to smother the pain with an unknown dose of an unknown drug.''

Renton's narration ends with: ''You're an addict, so be addicted, just be addicted to something else. Choose the ones you love, choose your future, choose life.''

The cast and crew from the new film were seen filming at various locations across Edinburgh and elsewhere in Scotland in 2016.

In July, McGregor and Bremner were seen sprinting out of a shop on Princes Street, with Oscar-winner Boyle directing the pair as they recreated the famous opening sequence from the first movie.

T2 Trainspotting will be released in UK cinemas on January 27.