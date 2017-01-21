Murder probe after university student dies in attack near Wembley Stadium

A university student died after he was attacked near Wembley Stadium , Scotland Yard said.

A post mortem found Djodjo Nsaka, 19, of Streatham, south London, died after a single stab wound to the chest.

A date has not yet been set for an inquest into the death of the Middlesex University business student.

Police were called to Fulton Road in north-west London at around 1.15am on Friday following reports that a man had been assaulted.

Officers and London Ambulance Service found a man suffering from "assault-related injuries". He died at the scene shortly afterwards.

A 20-year-old man was treated for minor injuries.

Scotland Yard said a man in his 20s, who had been arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action.

Detectives from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.