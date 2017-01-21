'Devil worshipper' jailed for sex attack

A "devil worshipper" has been jailed for nine years after locking up and raping a woman in his flat, Scotland Yard said.

Pedro Evangelou, 42, of Pembroke Street, in Islington, north London, blocked the door with a plank of wood to stop his 19-year-old victim escaping as he raped and sexually assaulted her.

He was found guilty at a trial in November and sentenced to nine years in jail for rape and one year for sexual assault at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday.

The jail terms will run concurrently.

Evangelou, who describes himself as a Luciferian and had a room in his flat devoted to Satan, met the woman a t Slimelight nightclub in Angel, north London, on June 4 last year.

The pair travelled back to his flat on his Harley Davidson motorbike at 6am the following morning.

He told police he had taken two helmets to the club "in case he met someone".

Scotland Yard said the victim had been subjected to "a prolonged and harrowing sexual assault".

Police were alerted when the woman managed to get to a window and mouthed "help" and "phone police" to a member of the public.

She escaped a short while afterwards and ran out into the street "visibly shaking and upset".

Evangelou was arrested at the scene.

Detective Constable Stuart Douglas said: "The victim in this case was subjected to a prolonged and harrowing sexual assault.

"Her distress was obvious to those members of the public who saw her as she was able to flee the suspect's home address."

Detective Inspector Neil Rawlinson, said: "I'd like to reassure the public that assaults like this are rare but when they do occur, we stop at nothing to bring the offenders to justice.

I would encourage anyone who has been assaulted by Evangelou or anyone else to contact the police in the knowledge that they will be listened to and not judged."

Two charges of rape and sexual assault will lie on file after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.