Man held over murder bid on Glasgow street

A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder on a busy city street.

A 32-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car whilst walking with friends in Jamaica Street, Glasgow on January 11.

Officers said the incident was being treated as an attempted murder.

Police Scotland said on Friday that a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.