Stab attack victim Leonne 'our beautiful daughter and sister', family says

The family of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found on a path in Dinnington on Monday have said they are "devastated by the loss of our beautiful daughter and sister".

The teenager, who has now been formally identified as Leonne Weeks, died from multiple stab wounds, South Yorkshire Police said.

In a statement released by police on Wednesday, her family said: "We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful daughter and sister Leonne.

"She was very much loved and will be missed by all of us.

"We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time and that we are allowed to grieve in private."

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate, the senior investigating officer, said: "Leonne's family have had their entire lives turned upside down over the last couple of days and are utterly devastated.

"We are continuing to support Leonne's family in any way that we can and have specially trained officers with them.

"I am grateful for the support we have received so far with the investigation and would continue to urge anyone within the local community who knows anything to come forward."

Leonne's body was discovered by a member of the public just off Lordens Hill in Dinnington, which is between Rotherham and Worksop, at about 10.55am on Monday, 20 minutes after the force received a report of a missing person.

A post-mortem examination on Tuesday found Leonne died from multiple stab wounds.

Two people arrested in connection with her death remain in custody.

Police have been granted more time to question an 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday night.

A 26-year-old woman from Dinnington continues to face questions after she was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 256 of January 16.