Royal trio to outline next phase of Heads Together campaign

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will today outline the next phase of their mental health Heads Together campaign.

William, Kate and Harry will also open up their initiative to leaders from across UK society, from media and technology firms through to business and the voluntary sector, to become supporters of their project.

Heads Together, spearheaded by the three royals, aims to change the national conversation on mental well-being to a positive one, and is a partnership between eight charities that provide front-line mental health support.

During their last major Heads Together event, the royal trio marked World Mental Health Day last October by making an impassioned plea for society to recognise that psychological problems are suffered by all, and the sooner everyone reaches out to help the better.

The umbrella organisation is the charity of the year for the 2017 London Marathon, and Heads Together says it wants to use this privileged position to further tackle the stigma surrounding mental health.

During the event in central London, the Cambridges and Harry will meet guests and give short speeches setting out their ambitions for Heads Together during the year.

The royal trio and other speakers will preview some of the themes and initiatives people can expect to see in the months ahead.

The main goal of the campaign - in the run up to the marathon - will be to show people how important it is to start a conversation with a friend, family member, colleague, or a professional when dealing with a mental health challenge.