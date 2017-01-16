Man faces explosives charges after Hassocks flats evacuated

A man has been charged with making an explosive substance after the bomb squad was called to a block of flats.

Unemployed David Smith, 50, was arrested after residents of Middlewick House in Hassocks, West Sussex, were evacuated and police carried out a controlled explosion.

He will appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Monday, also accused of possessing an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose, Sussex Police said.

Officers said a "suspicious device" was found at the man's home in Belmont Close on Saturday morning.

Chief Inspector Jon Carter said on Sunday: "I would like to thank all those who were evacuated yesterday for their patience while we worked to make the area safe."