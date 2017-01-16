Former Crewe Alexandra football coach Barry Bennell due in court

Former football coach Barry Bennell is due to appear in court.

The 63-year-old is expected to enter pleas to the eight child sex offences he has been charged with.

Bennell, who is due to appear at Chester Crown Court via videolink, is charged with five counts of indecent assault on a boy, two counts of inciting a boy to commit an act of gross indecency and one count of assault with intent to commit buggery.

The former Crewe Alexandra coach appeared via videolink at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court last month and was remanded in custody.

At the hearing grey-haired Bennell, who appeared thin, was clean shaven and wore a blue jumper, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address, which was given as no fixed address.

All of the offences are alleged to have happened between 1981 and 1985 when the victim was under the age of 15.

One of the alleged offences, which all relate to the same victim, was said to have happened at Butlins. Two offences were said to have occurred in Furness Vale, Derbyshire, while others were said to have happened in Nantwich, Cheshire.