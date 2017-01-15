Terminally-ill Sunderland fan, five, chosen as Everton mascot

The family of a five-year-old Sunderland fan who is battling cancer thanked Premier League rivals Everton after the club picked him to be their mascot as millions of people watched.

Bradley Lowery, who is terminally ill, has won the backing of football fans across the country who have been touched by his battle with neuroblastoma.

The boy from Blackhall, County Durham, led out his team against Everton earlier this season, and on that occasion the Merseyside club stunned his family by pledging £200,000 to an appeal towards paying for ground-breaking treatment in the US.

And Everton invited Bradley to be their mascot for their home game against Manchester City, which they won 4-0, in front of the TV cameras.

He was carried out onto the pitch by star striker Romelu Lukaku.

Bradley wore his Sunderland kit underneath an Everton training top and waved to cheering fans.

After the game his family thanked Everton on their Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page.

They said: "Wow what an amazing time we have had at Everton.

"Bradley has loved every second of it.

"All the staff were amazing and the fans were even better.

"Definitely a day we will never forget.

"Thank you everyone for making it so special."

His family said Bradley will start treatment on Monday to extend his life. He will undergo treatment in this country.

Earlier this month, his strike in the warm-up during Sunderland's game against Chelsea was picked as Match of the Day's goal of the month.