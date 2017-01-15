Queen attends church for second Sunday after missing festive services with cold

The Queen has attended church for the second Sunday this year after a heavy cold led to her missing festive services.

The monarch was joined by her husband the Duke of Edinburgh at St Mary the Virgin Church in Flitcham , Norfolk.

Also in attendance was David Armstrong-Jones, the second Earl of Snowdon, whose father died just two days earlier.

The former husband of Princess Margaret and celebrity photographer Lord Snowdon died aged 86 on January 13.

Created First Earl of Snowdon in 1961, Antony Armstrong-Jones had two children with the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, their eldest now being the second Earl.

The Queen missed her regular appearances at church on Christmas Day and New Year's Day because of the lingering respiratory illness.

She and Philip had been forced to delay their journey from Buckingham Palace to their Norfolk estate in the days before Christmas after she fell ill.

The Queen wore a purple coat and matching hat, carrying an umbrella to shield her from the morning rain.