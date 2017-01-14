Seven rescued from life rafts after cargo ship sinks off Kent coast

Seven people have been rescued from life rafts after their cargo ship sank off the Kent coast.

The crew made a mayday call and abandoned the 90m ship as it became submerged around 35 nautical miles (65km) north east of Ramsgate shortly before midnight on Friday.

Two ships close to the sinking vessel brought the crew on board from the life rafts and they were airlifted to hospital by search and rescue helicopters, Ramsgate Lifeboat said.

An RNLI lifeboat retrieved the ship's Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon.

Steve Carson, UK Coastguard duty commander, said: "Following a mayday broadcast from the sinking vessel, we sent multiple assets to the scene to rescue the crew who abandoned ship.

"The weather on scene has been challenging but we are pleased to report that all the crew have been rescued and are on their way to hospital."