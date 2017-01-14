Police officers save family of four trapped in flat blaze

Two police officers have been praised for saving a family who were trapped in a burning building.

PCs Martyn Carpenter and James Merson fought through black smoke and heat to save a family of four from a flat in Pretoria Road, Bordesley Green, Birmingham, at 9am on Saturday after being alerted to the blaze by a member of the public.

After putting out the fire, the two officers managed to rescue the family from a wooden rain ledge. Six people were taken to hospital to be checked over, West Midlands Police said.

Chief Inspector Baljeet Sidhu said: "This was incredible bravery, these officers put their own lives at risk to save others.

"Without a thought for their own safety they acted swiftly to get the family out of the flat to safety.

"We are very proud of Martyn and James. T his highlights the lengths officers go to protect members of our community on a daily basis."