Felicity Huffman: I'll join women's march after Donald Trump's inauguration

Actress Felicity Huffman says she will join the women's march on Washington after Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony because the US election result was a "feminist issue".

The former Desperate Housewives star revealed she will join her two daughters, her sister and her niece at the event, which takes place a day after Mr Trump is sworn in as US president.

Organisers say they expect more than 100,000 people to take part in the protest on January 21, including actresses Amy Schumer, Scarlett Johansson and America Ferrera.

Huffman, who was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for Transamerica in 2006, told the Press Association: "I'm going to the Million Women March in DC with my two daughters, and my sister and her daughter and their two grandchildren.

"I feel that the election was somewhat of a feminist issue. I feel like the best of us was bested by not the best of them."

Huffman, 54, has two daughters, Sophia Grace, 16, and 14-year-old Georgia Grace, with her husband, actor William H Macy.

Lili Taylor, Huffman's co-star in award-winning US drama American Crime, said she will be in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival at the time of the march but expressed support for the protest.

"I'm kind of relieved that he's going to become president because I've had enough of him in his little gold bedroom tweeting and stuff," she said.

"I'm looking forward to there actually being consequences.

"Now it's going to be policy, there's going to be actions, there's going to be fallout from this stuff. He can't just have these ideas and talk."

Ugly Betty star Ferrera, who is helping organise the protest, said in a statement: "Since the election, so many fear that their voices will go unheard.

"As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity and rights of our communities."

American Crime returns to US television channel ABC on March 12.