Marc Almond pays tribute as ex-Bronski Beat man Larry Steinbachek dies aged 56

Singer Marc Almond has paid tribute to former Bronski Beat member Larry Steinbachek who is reported to have died at the age of 56.

The keyboardist, who formed the synthpop group with Jimmy Somerville and Steve Bronski in 1983, died last month after a short battle with cancer, his sister told the BBC.

Almond and Bronski Beat collaborated in 1985 to release a hit cover of Donna Summer's I Feel Love.

On Friday, Almond said he was "very sad to hear of the young death of Larry Steinbachek" in a post on Twitter.

He added: "(I) enjoyed working with Bronski back in the 80s and having a big hit with them."

The electronic trio were known for campaigning on gay rights issues and their debut album, The Age Of Consent, featured the consent age for males in various countries around the world on its inner sleeve.

Following the release of the record, Somerville departed to form pop group The Communards with Richard Coles. He was replaced by John Foster and later Jonathan Hellyer.