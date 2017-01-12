Best-selling author Sir Terry Pratchett's life to be made into film

The story of best-selling author Sir Terry Pratchett's life is being brought to the small-screen.

The Discworld author was working on his own life story before he died in 2015, but Alzheimer's meant that he was not able to finish it.

Now Terry Pratchett: Back In Black will tell the writer's story in his own words, with comedian and actor Paul Kaye voicing the writer.

The best-selling author died aged 66, after a public struggle with Alzheimer's.

The BBC said that the "humorous documentary finally tells the remarkable tale of this hugely popular author," who sold 85 million copies worldwide.

"Terry Pratchett: Back in Black reveals Terry's road to success was not always easy, from his troubled school days to being dismissed by literary critics, to his battle with Alzheimer's.

"But knighted by the Queen, adored by millions of fans and with a legacy of 41 much-loved novels - Terry Pratchett is still having the last laugh."

Sir Terry's books sold millions of copies worldwide and were translated into more than 30 languages.

He completed his last book - set like so many of his best-sellers in Discworld - a year before his death.

Towards the end of his life, he used his fame and wealth to campaign for a greater awareness of dementia and assisted dying.

Mark Bell, head of commissioning for BBC Arts, said: "Terry wanted to effectively write the story of his life as a writer but he never got around to it because his bad health intervened.

"This was an attempt to say, here's a way of bringing his life as a writer to life. We got Paul Kaye to say Terry's words. It's quite bold and the family saw it and were moved I think. It's a sweet film."