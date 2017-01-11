Pupils believe sex education lessons would improve child safety, survey finds

Sex and relationship lessons in school would make all children safer, a survey of young people has found.

Three-quarters of 11 to 15-year-olds in England believe age-appropriate classes would improve child safety, the poll of almost 1,000 children by Barnardo's found.

Seven in 10 want the Government to ensure all young people have such lessons, while 25% said they had either not been taught in school about sex and relationships or that the classes were bad.

The research showed that 96% of children thought it was important to understand the dangers of being online, and 94% wanted to know the risks of sharing images of themselves with a stranger online.

Javed Khan, Barnardo's chief executive, said children had spoken "loud and clear" and the Government "must not ignore them".

"It's time to listen to children who are clearly telling us that they need help in understanding the digital dangers and the risks of sharing images of themselves with strangers.

"Online grooming is a very real danger facing all children and nearly half of the girls polled said they were worried about strangers contacting them online.

"Compulsory SRE lessons for all children must be introduced as soon as possible - it will help prevent children being groomed and sexually exploited."

MP Maria Miller, chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Committee, said it was "striking" that children were calling on the Government to ensure they receive sex and relationship education and that the case for compulsory lessons had "never been stronger".

Former Girls Aloud singer and Barnardo's ambassador Nicola Roberts said: "With sexting becoming such a huge problem, it's essential that children know how to protect themselves online.

"Children have told the Government they want school lessons on sex and relationships to help keep them safe. Now it's down to the Government to stop letting them fend for themselves online and protect children by providing compulsory sex and relationships education."

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: "High-quality education on sex and relationships is a vital part of preparing young people for success in adult life - helping them make informed choices, stay safe and learn to respect themselves and others.

"Education on sex and relationships is compulsory in all maintained secondary schools, and many academies and free schools teach it as part of the curriculum.

"We are actively considering what further steps we could take to improve the quality and availability of sex and relationships education."