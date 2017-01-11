Include airline passengers' weight in luggage allowance, two in five say

Almost two out of five (39%) UK travellers believe airlines should take passengers' weight into account when setting luggage allowances, a survey has found.

Some 18% even admit to feeling "angry" that heavier people are entitled to an equal amount of baggage as themselves, according to t he poll of 2,000 UK adults who have travelled by plane.

Women appear to be more concerned about not exceeding luggage limits than men, with 28% of female respondents saying it is the most stressful element of a holiday, compared with just 16% of men.

K asia Jankowska, of online travel firm eDreams, which commissioned the poll, said: "It is clear that many travellers find packing to meet a specific weight restriction a huge cause of stress, which has in turn caused a substantial amount of resentment between passengers.

" No matter whether you take a regimented approach weeks before departure or throw your clothes in a suitcase minutes before you leave - packing for a trip is a big deal."

More than half (62%) of adults in England are obese or overweight, figures from the Health and Social Care Information Centre show.