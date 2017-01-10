Rapper among four cleared of murder as drive-by shooting trial collapses

The trial of a rapper accused of being involved in a drive-by shooting allegedly in revenge for his stolen jewellery has collapsed.

Four defendants were acquitted of killing Oliver Tetlow, 27, in Harlesden, north-west London, on March 9 last year after a prosecution witness dramatically changed his story under cross-examination.

Informing jurors of the decision to drop murder charges, Judge Gerald Gordon QC said the situation was extremely rare in real life, although it happens all the time in television shows.

The Old Bailey had heard that Mr Tetlow was gunned down in the street in a case of mistaken identity.

The gunman fired at him before jumping back into a black Ford Kuga which sped away from the scene, jurors were told.

Jahmico Trott, 29, from Manchester, and Romarne Young, 22, from Kilburn, north-west London, were found not guilty on the direction of the judge last month.

And following lengthy legal argument in the absence of the jury, rapper David Osadebay, 30, from Harrow, known as CBiz, and Mohamed Siamino, 20, from Acton, were also acquitted.

The pair were discharged from the dock and walked free from court. All the defendants had denied murder.