Death of 'scoop of the century' journalist who revealed outbreak of WWII

The British journalist who broke the news of the Nazi invasion of Poland that triggered the outbreak of the Second World War has died at the age of 105.

War correspondent Clare Hollingworth died in Hong Kong on Tuesday, the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) of Hong Kong said.

It said: "The FCC is very sad to announce the passing of its much beloved member Clare Hollingworth at age 105.

"Clare had a remarkable career as a foreign correspondent, beginning with the scoop of the century when she reported the start of World War II."

Tara Joseph, president of the FCC, added: "We are very sad to hear about Clare's passing. She was a tremendous inspiration to us all and a treasured member of our club. We were so pleased that we could celebrate her 105th birthday with her this past year."

Details of the funeral arrangements and a wake at the club will be announced later.

Ms Hollingworth lived in Hong Kong for the last 40 years after working from Beijing in the 1970s.

She spent much of her career reporting for newspapers in the UK on major conflicts around the world.

It was in 1939, as a rookie reporter in Poland, that she got her major scoop.

After borrowing a diplomat's car she drove into German-held territory where she saw tanks, artillery and armoured cars.

When the Nazis launched their invasion in September she informed her newspaper and British diplomats, holding the telephone out of the window so they could hear it for themselves.