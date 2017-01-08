UK student dies after 'falling from building in Japan on New Year's Eve'

An "exemplary" British student died on New Year's Eve after reportedly falling from a high-rise building in Japan.

Durham University student Justin Browning had been part-way through his year abroad at Waseda University in Tokyo.

His body was discovered on the ground by a taxi driver, according to The Sunday Times.

It is thought the history student had gone to the top of the building to watch the new year celebrations.

Anthony Bash, honorary professor at Durham University and senior tutor of Hatfield College, said: "Justin was an exemplary student in the third year of his history degree and he was a well-liked member of Hatfield College."

He added: "Justin's untimely death has shocked and saddened everyone connected with Hatfield and the wider university. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with Justin's family and friends at this time.

Professor Jo Fox, head of history, said: "Justin was one of our very best students and was clearly on course for a strong first class degree. He demonstrated passion for history and in particular the history of Japan and China.

"We had recently heard that Justin's second year extended project on Tibetan Buddhist folklore and ethnicity had just been accepted for publication in the Princeton Journal of East Asian Studies. We are incredibly proud of him.

"He was a model student - funny, committed, sharp, independent, and very well-liked by all."