Two police officers injured as patrol vehicles collide

Two police officers have been injured in a collision between two patrol vehicles while responding to an incident.

Northumbria Police said the vehicles were in collision on New Road, in Boldon, in South Tyneside.

A force spokesman said: "Both vehicles were responding to an incident at the time of the collision and no other vehicles were involved."

He said the collision happened at 2:36pm on Sunday.

Each vehicle had two officers inside. Two officers were taken to hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries, but the other two officers were uninjured.

An appeal has been made for witnesses to come forward.