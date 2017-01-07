Second man charged over Winson Green prison disorder

A second man has been remanded in custody after being charged with taking part in last month's disorder at Birmingham's Winson Green jail.

Robert Smith, 33, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court accused of prison mutiny.

He is next to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on February 3.

Inmate Ross Queen, 30, appeared at the same magistrates' court on Friday on two charges of prison mutiny and one of taking a photograph without authorisation after allegedly posing in a riot helmet for a picture alongside another prisoner.

Queen, of Northfield, Birmingham, indicated through his solicitor that he will plead not guilty to the offences said to have been committed during rioting on December 16.

He was also ordered to appear in custody at Birmingham Crown Court on February 3.

Officers from West Midlands Police are working alongside G4S, which operates the privately-run HMP Birmingham, to investigate the disturbances, which led to the transfer of hundreds of inmates.