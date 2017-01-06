Michael Heseltine fined £5,000 for knocking cyclist off his bike

The former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine has been fined £5,000 by magistrates after he admitted knocking a cyclist off his bike.

Michael Heseltine appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday and entered a guilty plea to a charge of careless driving.

The 83-year-old Tory grandee, driving a green Jaguar, pulled out of a lane and into the path of the cyclist on the B4525 near Thenford in Northamptonshire on June 19 last year.

The male cyclist was left with multiple injuries from the crash, including a broken arm, which was fractured in four places, and shattered knees which later required plates and pins.

Lord Heseltine was ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge and £85 costs, a magistrates' court clerk confirmed.

He was also handed five penalty points.

The former MP for Henley ran against the then prime minister Margaret Thatcher in a Conservative leadership ballot in 1990.

Although his bid for the top job was ultimately unsuccessful the contest triggered Mrs Thatcher's eventual resignation.

Lord Heseltine went on to serve in John Major's cabinet where he was made deputy prime minister.

He stood down from his parliamentary seat at the 2001 general election and was made a life peer later that year, taking the title Baron Heseltine of Thenford.

Lord Heseltine recently made the headlines after telling society magazine Tatler how he once tackled his mother's Alsatian when it started biting him.

He pulled the dog's collar tight causing the animal, named Kim', to go "limp" - but later stressed he had not killed the pet.

Instead, he said it had been put down because of its violent outburst.