Man, 30, to face court on firearms charges after M62 police shooting

A 30-year-old man will appear in court later charged with firearms offences following a police operation in which a man was shot dead on a motorway slip road.

Moshin Amin was arrested as part of the police operation during which 28-year-old Mohammed Yassar Yaqub was shot by officers beside the M62 at Ainley Top, near Huddersfield, on Monday evening.

Amin, of Broomer Street, Dewsbury, will appear before magistrates in Leeds at about the same time that an inquest into Mr Yaqub's death is opened 15 miles away, at Bradford Coroner's Court.

He is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a sound moderator and possession of ammunition.

Two men, aged 37 and 26, who were also arrested on Monday evening have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

The arrests followed the fatal shooting of Mr Yaqub, from Huddersfield, during a planned operation on the slip road at junction 24 of the motorway.

A post-mortem examination showed he died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating and has said that none of the officers involved were using body-worn video cameras during the stop of the white Audi in which Mr Yaqub was travelling.

IPCC commissioner Derrick Campbell said: "We will be carefully examining all the circumstances leading up to Mr Yaqub's death, including the planning of the police operation, and the actions of the officers involved that evening."

The operation involved police officers travelling in four unmarked police vehicles.

Around 100 mourners gathered at the spot on Wednesday night to hold a vigil where Mr Yaqub's family and friends laid flowers.

Speaking at the roadside, Mohammed Yaqub, the victim's father, said: "He hasn't got a bad past, because he's never been convicted of anything."