Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt enter Celebrity Big Brother house

Reality TV couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have become the first celebrities to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The former Hills stars, dubbed "Speidi" by their fans, competed in the 11th series of the show as one housemate in 2013 and said they are returning because they want another shot at winning.

The latest series of the hit Channel 5 show has been dubbed All Stars and New Stars, as former Big Brother contestants are joined by other celebrities making their debut on the reality television programme.

In a recorded video before he entered the house, which has received a dazzling pop-art makeover, Pratt said he wanted to be able to tell people on the street he had "won Celebrity Big Brother".

Three years ago the duo became two of the most notable housemates in the history of the show, thanks to their diva-ish ways, heated rows and a feud with TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Speidi do not seem to have changed their ways - asked to describe themselves in three words, they said: "Playa, playa, playa."

Winning aside, Montag, 30, and Pratt, 33, said they are on a mission to "make Speidi famous again".

They were followed by former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan, who said he was "nervous" to return to the show he first appeared on in 2014.

Ahead of entering the house, the 38-year-old said he wants to " have a laugh" during his time on the show, adding: "Life is too short ... I'm not going to be any different."

The third housemate to enter was US model Jasmine Waltz, 36, who took part in the show in 2014.

She was evicted early, but managed to stay in long enough to flash her breasts and start a romance with Blue star Lee Ryan.

The model described herself as a "wildcard" ahead of joining her fellow housemates.

Meanwhile, American television presenter and blogger Perez Hilton said he was not going into the house as rumoured in a post on Twitter.

He posted: "They blew all their money on @RayJ and didn't give me the fee I felt I deserved. x"

The All Stars celebrities were then invited to become producers of the show and "edit" someone out of the programme over the first few days.

They were taken to a separate room to watch their fellow housemates arrive and decide who was worth editing out.

The first New Stars celebrity to enter the house was American singer and songwriter Ray J Norwood, who is best known in the UK for starring in a leaked sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

Sporting a Union Jack shirt, Norwood, 35 said he was on the show to "have a good time".

He was joined by stepdaughter of former England international footballer Paul Gascoigne, Bianca Gascoigne.

The 30-year-old, who has previously won Love Island, said she was on the show to win, adding she would "grab Big Brother by the balls".

American model and TV personality Austin Armacost joined the All Stars celebrities in the producers' room alongside singer-turned-TV presenter Coleen Nolan.

Armacost, 28, finished as a runner-up in 2015 whilst Nolan, 51, also finished second after appearing on the show in 2012.

Ahead of entering the house, Nolan revealed she had nearly backed out at the last minute.

She said: "I thought I was really excited but I nearly threw up," adding she had said to herself "what am I thinking?"

Meanwhile, Scot James Cosmo, 69, joined Gascoigne and Norwood in the main house.

The 69-year-old has starred in films including Braveheart and Trainspotting and won a new fanbase playing Jeor Mormont in Game Of Thrones.

A big fan of Big Brother, he said he is excited about the "psychological experiments of living with people I don't know".

US singer Stacy Francis - known for appearing on the American version of The X Factor in 2011 - was the next to join the new star housemates alongside club DJ Brandon Block.

The 90s DJ is as well known for his former rock 'n' roll lifestyle as he is for his music.

Block said he was "a little bit nervous" about appearing on the programme, adding he was looking forward to getting away from technology.

Another former housemate to join the celebrity producers was glamour model Nicola McLean, 35, who has also previously braved I 'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

McLean appeared on CBB in 2012 and later called it the worst experience of her life.

Professional footballer Jamie O'Hara also entered the house and said he was going to be a "team player" on the show.

The 30-year-old former Tottenham midfielder, called himself a "joker" and said: "I'm mostly looking forward to the experience and the chance to show people who I am."

O'Hara's ex-wife Danielle Lloyd appeared on the programme back in 2007.