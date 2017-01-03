Driver killed after car hit by train at level crossing

A driver was killed after his car was struck by a train at a level crossing, police said.

The incident happened near Lidlington station in Bedfordshire at around 10am on Tuesday.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: " At present the man's death is not being treated as suspicious, however officers continue to examine exactly how the car came to be on the tracks."

Officers from BTP and Bedfordshire Police, as well as the East of England Ambulance Service, were sent to the crash.

A man, believed to be the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other reported injuries.

The 9.34am London Midland train from Bedford to Bletchley was carrying 11 passengers and two crew.

The Marston level crossing, which has automatic barriers which cover half of the road, is used by around 36 trains and 1,200 vehicles each day. Trains can pass through at up to 60mph.

A spokesman for Network Rail, which manages level crossings in Britain, said: " We are assisting emergency services with an incident at Marston level crossing, near Bedford, in which a train has collided with a car.

"British Transport Police are investigating the cause of the incident."

A routine safety review of the crossing was carried out in September last year and no irregularities were found.

Figures from the Rail Safety and Standards Board show that three people, all pedestrians, were killed at level crossings in Britain during 2015/16, excluding suicides and suspected suicides.