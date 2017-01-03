Commuters warned of icy surfaces ahead of return after festive break

Icy conditions and blankets of freezing fog could greet many commuters as they return to work from the festive break on Tuesday.

Sub-zero temperatures will grip the nation overnight, dipping as low as -4C (24.8F) to -6C (21.2F) in central and southern England, the Met Office said.

The forecaster has issued a "yellow" weather alert for ice across parts of southern England, warning some roads could become "hazardous".

Many are likely to open their curtains to a frosty scene before the day will become dry and cloudy for many, a spokeswoman added.

The Met Office said in its warning: "Please be aware that untreated surfaces, such as pavements and some minor roads, are likely to turn very slippery later Monday night and on Tuesday morning. A few freezing fog patches are also possible.

"A very cold night is in store and as moister air comes in contact with cold surfaces later, the potential is for a lot of frost to form, rendering some surfaces hazardous."

The warning is in place until 10am on Tuesday.

Humberside Police said on Monday emergency services were "stretched" after more than 30 collisions on roads across the force area.

Urging people to drive to the conditions, the force sent a series of tweets about the icy roads in East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire.

A spokesman tweeted: "Motorists please take extra care. The freezing overnight temperatures have left us with very icy roads and they still haven't thawed.

"More than 30 collisions across the force area this morning. Emergency services are stretched. Please drive to the conditions.

"Rural areas across North Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire are especially icy. What look like puddles on the road are actually black ice."