Two of three bodies found at bottom of cliffs believed to be brother and sister

Police believe that two of three people whose bodies were found at the bottom of cliffs on New Year's Day were a brother and sister.

The pair, who have not been formally identified but were in their 60s and from Cheshire, were discovered at the base of Langdon Cliffs in Dover, Kent.

Their bodies were spotted by rescue teams as they searched for another man after police were alerted to concern for his welfare on New Year's Day afternoon.

He is believed to be a man in his 40s from Greater Manchester, said Kent Police. His next of kin have been informed of the discovery of his body.

None of the three deaths are being treated as suspicious and the deaths of the brother and sister are not being linked to the death of the first man.

Police have appealed to anyone who saw a man and woman in their 60s in dark-coloured wet weather clothing at the top of the cliffs between Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

A Kent Police spokesman said: "Their deaths are not being treated as suspicious at this time and inquiries are ongoing to identify next of kin and reports are being compiled for the coroner."

The first man's body was winched by rescue helicopter. The bodies of the man and woman were found later, between half a mile to a mile from his body, said Dover RNLI.

A Dover RNLI spokesman said the conditions were "quite rough" and he described the discovery of three bodies so soon into the new year as "tragic".

The operation involved teams, including from the Langdon Battery and Deal coastguard stations, Dover RNLI and the Lydd-based UK search and rescue helicopter.

Anyone who may have spotted the man and woman at the cliffs between Boxing Day and New Year's Day is asked to call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference number 01-0980.