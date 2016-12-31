Three men arrested at Old Firm derby game

Three men have been arrested at the Old Firm game on New Year's Eve.

Two of them were arrested inside Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow and another outside it, police said.

Celtic had their first win at the stadium in almost six years in a 2-1 triumph over Rangers.

A minute's silence was held before kick-off in memory of the victims of the 1971 Ibrox Disaster, however a few people broke the silence.

During the match a smoke bomb was thrown onto the pitch after one of Celtic's goals.

Police said that a 24-year-old man was arrested after allegedly discharging a pyrotechnic device outside the stadium.

A 51-year-old man was arrested in relation to alleged disorder within the ground, while a 24-year-old man was arrested after allegedly discharging a pyrotechnic device within the ground.

The three men are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court next week.

Chief Superintendent Brian McInulty said: "The overwhelming majority of supporters of both teams enjoyed the event and followed the advice which had been provided before the game.

"A well-planned policing operation was carried out with a wide range of partners to ensure the safety and security of all those attending the match."