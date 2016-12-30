Further tests to be carried out after 'inconclusive' George Michael post mortem

A post-mortem examination into the death of singer George Michael has proved "inconclusive", with further tests to be carried out, police said.

The 53-year-old star was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day.

Michael's publicist said his family and friends had been "touched beyond words" by the "incredible outpouring of love" from fans, adding there were no suspicious circumstances around his death.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Thursday.

Thames Valley Police said: "The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out. The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks.

"Thames Valley Police will prepare a file for the Oxfordshire Coroner. Mr Michael's death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."

The Careless Whisper singer - whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou - sold more than 100 million albums throughout his career.

Fadi Fawaz, who began seeing Michael following his split from former long-term partner Kenny Goss, said he found the star dead in bed when he arrived to wake him ahead of a planned Christmas Day lunch.

He described Michael as a "beautiful person" and a "kind and generous man" while Goss said he was devastated at the death.