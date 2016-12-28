Woman driver killed in multiple pile-up on A40

A woman has died following a pile-up involving around 20 vehicles on a major road.

The A40 has been closed in both directions following the multi-vehicle crash, which stretched for more than half a mile (1km) on the A40 near Witney in Oxfordshire, the ambulance service said.

The woman driver was declared dead at the scene, while another person was taken t o the major trauma unit at the nearby John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

A further 10 to 15 casualties were treated at the scene following several collisions at around 8.25am, South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher said.

Images showed the mangled wreckage of several of the cars involved, with debris strewn across the road.

Six vehicles were said to be badly damaged, while a further 10 to 15 were also involved, with the most serious injuries happening in the middle of the pile-up.

The incident is likely to cause major disruption for many people travelling across the country following the Christmas break, as the road connects London to Wales.

Mr Gallagher said: "There was a collision towards the front of the queue and the more serious one about half-way down."

He added three ambulances, three rapid response vehicles and two ambulance officers and an air ambulance car had attended the scene.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Thames Valley Police officers were called today at about 8.25am following reports of a collision involving multiple vehicles on the A40, Witney.

"Officers are at the scene along with the fire and rescue services. A number of people are believed to have been injured.

"Road closures are currently in place, and drivers are advised to avoid the area."