Murder probe after man found dead

A murder inquiry has been launched after the body of a man was found on Christmas Eve morning.

Mohammed Abdurezek, 31, was discovered in Gibbs Lane in the village of Siston, south Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police said Mr Abdurezek died of stab wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector James Riccio, who is leading the inquiry, said: "A full investigation is being carried out into the circumstances of this tragic incident in which a man has lost his life.

"As part of our inquiry we're releasing a photograph of Mr Abdurezek in the hope that someone may recognise him and recall having seen him during the past few days.

"While we're at an early stage, we're confident Mr Abdurezek was based in Bristol and had links to a number of other places across the UK, including Swansea and Newcastle.

"Did you know Mr Abdurezek? Do you know where he lived and who he lived with? If you did know him, when did you last see him?

"If you have any information which could help us, or saw or heard anything suspicious in Siston in the 48 hours before his body was discovered, please call us. Every piece of information is important."

Mr Riccio added: "House-to-house inquiries have been carried out in the local area while specialist crime scene investigators have examined the location where his body was found.

"We're aware this will have an impact on the wider community and would encourage anyone with concerns to contact their local neighbourhood team."