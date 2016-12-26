Teenager stabbed in front of Boxing Day shoppers

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in front of Boxing Day shoppers.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to JD Sports on Mare Street in Hackney, north-east London, at around 2.35pm to reports of a stabbing.

Officers said the victim, believed to be a 15-year-old boy, was found outside the shop with stab wounds.

A spokesman said: "He has been taken to an east London hospital. Officers are waiting for an update on his condition.

"There have been no arrests and inquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information or any witnesses should call police in Hackney via 101.